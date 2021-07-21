BitcoinPoS (BPS) Trading Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $1,351.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001547 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,762,918 coins and its circulating supply is 4,551,464 coins. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

