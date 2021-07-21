Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 30.93%.

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.27. 748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,425. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $86.25. The stock has a market cap of $701.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.45.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NCBS. Maxim Group upped their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nicolet Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

