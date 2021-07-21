Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.80.
A number of research firms have recently commented on AVXL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Dawson James upped their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.
In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $4,422,444.88. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 47,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,458.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ AVXL traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.55. 69,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,650. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.67.
Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile
Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.
