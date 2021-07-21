Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVXL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Dawson James upped their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $4,422,444.88. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 47,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,458.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,397,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,743,000 after acquiring an additional 718,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 242,093 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $10,299,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 49,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,772 shares in the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVXL traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.55. 69,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,650. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.