Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FULT stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,241. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernadette M. Taylor sold 2,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $40,033.40. Insiders sold a total of 34,015 shares of company stock valued at $590,836 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

