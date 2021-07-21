Tiger Eye Capital LLC Sells 235,985 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC reduced its stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 98.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 235,985 shares during the quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $2,035,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Nevro by 414.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 26,506 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

In other Nevro news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NVRO traded up $2.28 on Wednesday, reaching $153.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,718. Nevro Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $126.96 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -59.65 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.16 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. Research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $215.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.82.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

