Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$42.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OVV. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.50.

TSE OVV traded up C$2.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$34.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,540. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of C$9.07 and a twelve month high of C$40.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$35.54.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

