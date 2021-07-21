Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates “C$42.00” Price Target for Ovintiv (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) has been assigned a C$42.00 target price by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on Ovintiv to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ovintiv to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Ovintiv to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.50.

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded up C$2.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$34.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,540. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Ovintiv has a one year low of C$9.07 and a one year high of C$40.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.97 billion and a PE ratio of -1.15.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.98 billion.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

