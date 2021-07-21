-$0.47 EPS Expected for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will announce ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. PAR Technology posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.53) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.08 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 941,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,111,000 after purchasing an additional 41,408 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $14,784,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 50,107 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 39,311 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 17,333 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAR Technology stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 1.89. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $90.35.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

