ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Raised to C$49.00 at CIBC

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its target price upped by analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ACO.X. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ATCO to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ATCO from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, CSFB downgraded shares of ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$46.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.44.

Shares of TSE:ACO.X traded up C$0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$43.90. The stock had a trading volume of 83,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,547. ATCO has a 1 year low of C$35.68 and a 1 year high of C$46.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.07. The stock has a market cap of C$5.03 billion and a PE ratio of 20.32.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$43.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$218,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,203,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,146,404,700. Also, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 2,277 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total transaction of C$99,618.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$116,900.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

