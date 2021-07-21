$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will report $1.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $6.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.07.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total transaction of $1,910,172.00. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AJG traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.36. 40,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.78. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $154.03. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

