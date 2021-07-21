Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Takes Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 670,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,326,000. Danimer Scientific makes up approximately 1.1% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.78% of Danimer Scientific as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNMR. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $619,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $7,644,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $52,897,000. Institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNMR traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.12. The company had a trading volume of 23,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,363. The company has a current ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $66.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Danimer Scientific Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

