New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 838.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,075 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 696.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 121,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 106,500 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 582,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 217,489 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 844.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 23,432 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $126,133,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 547,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 492,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,393,014. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EDU has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DBS Vickers lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. raised their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. CLSA initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.