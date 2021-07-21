Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Acquired by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 48.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 944,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308,601 shares during the quarter. Y-mAbs Therapeutics makes up 1.9% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $28,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,178,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 10,461 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 16.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,337,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on YMAB. Bank of America raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $195,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $195,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 30,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,017,804.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,415,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,564,882.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,471 shares of company stock worth $10,177,639. Company insiders own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YMAB traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,176. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.35.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.