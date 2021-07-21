First Light Asset Management LLC Sells 145,650 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

First Light Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 145,650 shares during the quarter. Glaukos accounts for 3.0% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 1.15% of Glaukos worth $44,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Glaukos by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,977,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,052 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,059,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Glaukos by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $610,209,000 after purchasing an additional 282,548 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Glaukos by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 699,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,745,000 after purchasing an additional 251,678 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,371,000 after buying an additional 180,863 shares during the last quarter.

Get Glaukos alerts:

GKOS has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair cut shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $411,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GKOS traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.21. 23,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,563. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $39.58 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 1.73.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.82 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.