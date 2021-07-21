Maverick Capital Ltd. Cuts Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,824 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $527,558,000 after buying an additional 2,230,951 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,277,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $280,846,000 after buying an additional 66,775 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.4% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,255,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,736,000 after buying an additional 1,243,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,789,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,889,000 after buying an additional 60,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,934,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,371,000 after buying an additional 451,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

