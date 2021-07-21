Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 131.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 325,226 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,976 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SEA were worth $72,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of SEA by 239.1% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,570 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,799 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of SEA by 101.6% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $111,615,000 after purchasing an additional 252,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.58.

SE traded up $3.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,176. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $101.70 and a 52-week high of $297.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.91. The company has a market capitalization of $145.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

