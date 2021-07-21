Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 220.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 488,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336,061 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $98,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 15,492.7% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 150,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,457,000 after acquiring an additional 149,350 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 44.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.2% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,173,000 after acquiring an additional 113,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,897,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DG traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $225.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,774. The stock has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.26. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $227.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $2,049,894.00. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.35.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

