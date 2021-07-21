Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.31

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.31 and last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 27472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WIT shares. Citigroup raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura raised Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wipro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

Get Wipro alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 17.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIT. Standard Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.