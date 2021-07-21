Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.31

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.31 and last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 27472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WIT shares. Citigroup raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura raised Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wipro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.
The firm has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIT. Standard Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.
Wipro Company Profile (NYSE:WIT)
Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
