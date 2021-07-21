Wildcat Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000. Twist Bioscience accounts for approximately 0.1% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWST. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,045,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,798,000 after buying an additional 168,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 15.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,242,000 after acquiring an additional 555,917 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,063,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,543,000 after acquiring an additional 222,858 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,045,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,409,000 after purchasing an additional 195,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1,433.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,703,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,545 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,462. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.71. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWST. William Blair started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

In related news, insider William Banyai sold 19,878 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $2,731,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 420,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,792,775.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $480,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,048,381.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,984 shares of company stock valued at $14,885,803. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

