Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Position Decreased by Foxhaven Asset Management LP

Foxhaven Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,012,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,871 shares during the period. Vroom comprises approximately 2.3% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vroom were worth $78,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,549,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477,398 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,537,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,445 shares in the last quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,937,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 331.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,898,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 50,043.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,873,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vroom alerts:

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 35,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $1,574,131.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,835,546.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $2,187,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,466,589.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,117,251 shares of company stock worth $93,126,281. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Shares of VRM stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.76. 15,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,797. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.93. Vroom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.75 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.