FedoraCoin (TIPS) Market Capitalization Hits $2.42 Million

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. FedoraCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and $74,335.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FedoraCoin has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FedoraCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.69 or 0.00362716 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00009139 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000598 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000042 BTC.

FedoraCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FedoraCoin is www.tipsco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “FedoreCoin is PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

