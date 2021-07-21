Gems Trading 12.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Gems has a market cap of $190,881.82 and $211.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gems has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gems coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00047698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00013725 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $253.91 or 0.00789261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Gems

Gems is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . The official website for Gems is gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Gems

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

