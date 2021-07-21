Dero Hits Market Cap of $69.04 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Dero has a market cap of $69.04 million and $447,268.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $6.43 or 0.00019987 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,171.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,971.05 or 0.06126759 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $427.07 or 0.01327490 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.69 or 0.00362716 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00133342 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.44 or 0.00613722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00009139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.40 or 0.00380470 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.60 or 0.00287847 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,736,370 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

