JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.01. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Summit Insights raised JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on JFrog in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in JFrog by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 557,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,023,000 after purchasing an additional 317,053 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $945,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.10. The stock had a trading volume of 13,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,952. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -304.40. JFrog has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $95.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.74.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

