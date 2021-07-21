Bluefin Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 208,368 Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter worth about $3,037,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $686,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,162,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $776,000.

Get Queen's Gambit Growth Capital alerts:

OTCMKTS GMBTU traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. 28,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,019. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMBTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Queen's Gambit Growth Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Queen's Gambit Growth Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.