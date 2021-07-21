Evercore ISI Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,950.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,723.04 to $1,800.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,719.29.

Shares of CMG stock traded up $156.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,731.28. The company had a trading volume of 40,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,168. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,094.93 and a twelve month high of $1,626.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,437.05.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at $18,996,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Scelfo sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $61,200.00. Insiders sold 57,309 shares of company stock worth $19,426,445 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

