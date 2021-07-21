Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,850.00 at BTIG Research

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $1,725.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CMG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,719.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $156.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,731.28. The stock had a trading volume of 40,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,168. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,437.05. The firm has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 121.49, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,094.93 and a 12 month high of $1,626.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Matt Carey bought 673 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,485.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,405.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,195. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Scelfo sold 45,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $61,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 57,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,426,445 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

