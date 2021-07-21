Bluefin Capital Management LLC Buys 4,100 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 17.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,444,000 after purchasing an additional 988,991 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,045,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Cohu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,357,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cohu by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 903,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,820,000 after acquiring an additional 511,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at $16,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.22.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $171,108.00. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.46. 2,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,440. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 1.76. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

