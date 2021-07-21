Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Holdings Raised by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 92.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 499,621 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.44% of Copart worth $112,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Copart by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Copart by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.33. 3,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.08 and a 52 week high of $144.44.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $6,422,959.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

