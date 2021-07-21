CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Position Increased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,531,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,754 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.53% of CMS Energy worth $93,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,553 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,845 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $78,403,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 51.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,145,000 after acquiring an additional 952,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 49.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,667,000 after acquiring an additional 940,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

NYSE:CMS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.01. The stock had a trading volume of 17,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,913. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.16. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.17%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

