Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 45,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $5,036,564.50. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.96.

Chevron stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.08. The company had a trading volume of 283,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,005,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $191.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.