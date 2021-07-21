Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Sells 696,252 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN trimmed its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,888,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 696,252 shares during the period. Pure Storage makes up approximately 2.1% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $105,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 3,322.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 53,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.92.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $412.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSTG shares. TheStreet cut Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

