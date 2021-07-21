66,500 Shares in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Bought by Peconic Partners LLC

Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $11,497,000. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store comprises approximately 1.2% of Peconic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 47,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,257,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 260,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,045,000 after buying an additional 19,075 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CBRL. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Shares of CBRL stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,812. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.71. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.62 and a 52 week high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.81) earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 196.08%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

