Fir Tree Capital Management LP Takes $4.99 Million Position in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,985,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter valued at about $85,000.

Get Gores Technology Partners II alerts:

Shares of Gores Technology Partners II stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,035. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.43.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.