Canaccord Genuity Trims Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Target Price to GBX 163

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 163 ($2.13) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BEG has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Begbies Traynor Group stock traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 136.80 ($1.79). 283,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,705. Begbies Traynor Group has a twelve month low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 149.60 ($1.95). The company has a market cap of £207.66 million and a PE ratio of -273.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 134.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Begbies Traynor Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. Begbies Traynor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.60%.

About Begbies Traynor Group

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

