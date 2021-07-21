Boku (LON:BOKU) Given New GBX 260 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Boku (LON:BOKU) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON BOKU traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 177 ($2.31). The company had a trading volume of 477,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,217. Boku has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 195 ($2.55). The stock has a market cap of £523.28 million and a P/E ratio of -35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 168.19.

About Boku

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers payment solutions that delivers mobile payment acceptance across carrier billing and mobile wallets for consumers.

