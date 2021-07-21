Boku (LON:BOKU) Given New GBX 260 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Boku (LON:BOKU) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
LON BOKU traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 177 ($2.31). The company had a trading volume of 477,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,217. Boku has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 195 ($2.55). The stock has a market cap of £523.28 million and a P/E ratio of -35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 168.19.
About Boku
