MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 56.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total value of $1,340,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,111,408.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539 in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $498.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $545.22.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $460.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $456.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $431.19 and a 1 year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 33.63%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.