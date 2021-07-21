Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,575,212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,560 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $210,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 404.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, ICAP upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,221,891. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $124.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $731,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 493,671 shares of company stock valued at $68,992,295 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

