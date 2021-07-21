Holocene Advisors LP Acquires New Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,665,000 after purchasing an additional 530,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,273,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 288.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,522,000 after purchasing an additional 254,372 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 9.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,309,000 after purchasing an additional 151,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in MarketAxess by 33,882.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,484,000 after acquiring an additional 128,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $498.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $545.22.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.61, for a total value of $1,354,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,458,881.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total value of $1,849,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,072,147.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $460.50 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $431.19 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

