IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 304 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 300,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,208,000 after purchasing an additional 156,669 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 608.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 321.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 910,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $106,671,000 after purchasing an additional 694,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $125.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.47. The company has a market cap of $168.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $94.64 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

