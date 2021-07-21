Dempze Nancy E Increases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.75.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total transaction of $30,784.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,943 shares in the company, valued at $8,016,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 142,042 shares of company stock valued at $19,971,447 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,898. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.93. The firm has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

