Select Equity Group L.P. Buys 375,935 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 18.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,369,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,935 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $173,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $57,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $75,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Shares of IBKR stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $62.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,807,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,788,686.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 721,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.97, for a total value of $68,531,681.58. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,316,614 shares of company stock valued at $108,431,532. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBKR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.86.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.