Sound Point Capital Management LP Has $1.87 Million Position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Sound Point Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,836 shares during the quarter. Clear Channel Outdoor comprises 4.3% of Sound Point Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sound Point Capital Management LP’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.54.

NYSE:CCO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.42. 5,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,071,793. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.64.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $370.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

