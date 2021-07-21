Select Equity Group L.P. Purchases 762,859 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,346,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 762,859 shares during the quarter. TransUnion comprises approximately 1.4% of Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $391,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,122,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,620,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,873 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,134,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,914,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,233 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $116.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.12.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $133,537.50. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,876 shares of company stock worth $4,892,683. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.07.

TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

