Select Equity Group L.P. Grows Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 101.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,266,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 637,220 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. owned about 1.12% of Qorvo worth $231,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 6.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.5% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Renasant Bank acquired a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in Qorvo by 16.1% during the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 9,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $192.18. 10,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,659. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.31 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QRVO. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.86.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total value of $102,830.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,515,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,061 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,891. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

