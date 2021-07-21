Opaleye Management Inc. Has $8.22 Million Holdings in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Opaleye Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) by 18.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 614,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the quarter. Acutus Medical accounts for 1.2% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings in Acutus Medical were worth $8,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFIB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Acutus Medical by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 22,441 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 366.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIB traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.32. 30,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,764. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 1,079.68% and a negative return on equity of 375.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

