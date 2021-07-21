Opaleye Management Inc. Invests $958,000 in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 103,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000. Opaleye Management Inc. owned about 2.00% of Viracta Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRX stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $11.33. 5,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,859. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 21.12 and a quick ratio of 21.12.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. Equities research analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viracta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

