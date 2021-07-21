Opaleye Management Inc. Has $6.11 Million Position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) by 1,320.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776,200 shares during the quarter. Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $112,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $391,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $557,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 59,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVEO stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $5.47. 5,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market cap of $187.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.65. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 689.38% and a negative return on equity of 95.76%. The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

