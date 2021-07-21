Opaleye Management Inc. Invests $2.88 Million in HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPA)

Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 241,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,405,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,749,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HighCape Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $12,362,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in HighCape Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,796,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

HighCape Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $$0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97. HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

