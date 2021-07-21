Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,131,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393,394 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.22% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $356,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,798,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,138 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.9% during the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 33,250 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 67.7% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 34,585 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.71. 420,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,887,648. The company has a market capitalization of $188.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.70.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

